SMFH: Watch Kanye’s Kooky Lunch Meeting With Cheeto In Chief In Its Entirety [Video]

Kanye’s Lunch Meeting With Donald Trump

Kanye’s off the rails again and the embarrassing video of his lunch meeting with Trump is out.

KOONYE Kanye made everyone cringe today during a 10-minute rant where he called Trump a “father-figure”, said his MAGA hat made him feel like a superhero and added that he supports Trump implementing stop and frisk in Chicago.

Mind you the meeting was actually supposed to be about criminal justice reform.

Here are some of Kanye’s most trifling quotes as compiled by NBC News:

On voting for Trump:

“My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful though.”

On Trump’s support from African-Americans:

“Blacks really get caught up in the idea of racism over the idea of industry.”

On racism:

“Racism can’t control me.”

On his mental health:

“I wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation that could cause dementia.”

On Trump wanting to implement stop-and-frisk in Chicago:

“Well, I feel stop-and-frisk does not help the relationship with people in the city.”

On bringing jobs and tax breaks to Chicago:

“We’re going to need to get a few breaks to be able to have some places in my hometown of Chicago … where we can create some factories. I think it would be cool for them be Trump factories because he’s a master of industry, he’s a master builder. I think it would be cool to have Yeezy ideation centers.”

When asked about Chicago’s gun violence:

“The problem is the legal guns. Legal guns is [sic] the problem.”

On Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan:

“Another thing is black people have a problem with the word again … because time is a myth.”

Raise your hand if you miss the old Kanye.

Watch Kanye chat with Cheeto below.