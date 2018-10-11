Luka Sabbat Walks Us Through His Nighttime Skincare Routine With Harper’s Bazaar [Video]

By Bossip Staff

Luka Sabbat Demonstrates His Nighttime Skincare Routine

In this episode of Harper’s Bazaar’s Go To Bed With Me, Luka Sabbat walks us through his very minimalist skin prep.

As a model, actor, and someone who boasts silky smooth skin, a lot of us can benefit from getting an inside look at how he achieved such a humble brag.

As the publication puts it, “Luka Sabbat may be one of the hottest starts in Hollywood right now—but when it comes to his skincare, he’d much rather keep it cold”

Check out Luka’s entire skincare routine below.

