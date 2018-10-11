SMH: Jim Brown Kosigns Kanye’s Koonery, Says No One Should Protest The Flag [Video]

NFL Jim Brown Visits White House With Kanye West

Kanye West isn’t alone with his love and support of Trump. NFL legend Jim Brown has Yeezy’s back every step of the way, which includes taking visits to the White House with him.

On Thursday, both stars sat with 45 in the Oval Office and chatted it up about absolutely nothing. However, Mr. Brown did have something to say about Colin Kaepernick and anyone else who protests the National Anthem, the flag, or anything American:

“Well, I can be very blunt about taking the knee. First of all, I’m an American. That flag is my flag. The things that I’ve overcome in this country have made me a better person. I don’t think that we should take knees in protest. … I think we should work out our problems.”

As for his brotherly visit to the White House with Yé, Brown said:

“This is the President of the United States. He allowed me to be invited to his territory, he treated us beautifully, and he shared some thoughts, and he will be open to talking when I get back to him. That’s the best he could do for me.”

Okay, sir.