Ex-Friend Files? Porsha Finally Reveals Why She Unfollowed Kandi After Their RHOA Reconciliation

Ex-friend files—AGAIN?!

Porsha Williams Explains Unfollowing Kandi Burruss

Remember when we told you that Kandi and Porsha (finally) RHOA reconciled and happily kicked it at Todd Tucker’s birthday party—but then Porsha unfollowed Kandi on IG?

Well, Porsha’s finally explaining what really happened between them and it’s just as petty as you think. According to Porsha even though they made up after Kandi forgave for repeating that sex dungeon drugging rumor, Porsha unfollowed Kandi because she continuously posted someone she didn’t want to see on her page.

“I am unfollow Queen, I will unfollow you because I am an active Instagram person and if I’m mad at you and I don’t wanna see you then I will unfollow yo a**,” said Porsha on Dish Nation.

“I unfollowed Kandi at one point but I’m sure I’ll follow her again. It was because she posted somebody I didn’t wanna see.”

Is that it Porsha?! Are you curious about who Kandi posted that Porsha wanted no parts of?

We hope we’ll see them back on track when RHOA premieres November 4 at 8/7 c. Their reconciliation had fans fired up for the new season after Kandi surprisingly posted Porsha on her IG page.

If you can remember back to season 9, Kandi exploded on Porsha during the reunion for repeating a rumor spread to her by Phaedra Parks that Kandi and her hubby Todd wanted to “drug her” and take her to their sex dungeon.

Porsha apologized and Kandi finally accepted it, so much so that she’s hosting a “Welcome To The Dungeon” party with celebrity guests Deelish and Tammy Rivera. Fans are encouraged to come in sexy attire to party, dance and listen to her new single “Ready For This.”

The sold-out party is taking place tonight, October 12, in ATL—we’ll keep you posted on what goes down.