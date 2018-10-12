Ex-Friend Files? Porsha Finally Reveals Why She Unfollowed Kandi After Their RHOA Reconciliation
Ex-friend files—AGAIN?!
Porsha Williams Explains Unfollowing Kandi Burruss
Remember when we told you that Kandi and Porsha (finally) RHOA reconciled and happily kicked it at Todd Tucker’s birthday party—but then Porsha unfollowed Kandi on IG?
Well, Porsha’s finally explaining what really happened between them and it’s just as petty as you think. According to Porsha even though they made up after Kandi forgave for repeating that sex dungeon drugging rumor, Porsha unfollowed Kandi because she continuously posted someone she didn’t want to see on her page.
“I am unfollow Queen, I will unfollow you because I am an active Instagram person and if I’m mad at you and I don’t wanna see you then I will unfollow yo a**,” said Porsha on Dish Nation.
“I unfollowed Kandi at one point but I’m sure I’ll follow her again. It was because she posted somebody I didn’t wanna see.”
Is that it Porsha?! Are you curious about who Kandi posted that Porsha wanted no parts of?
View this post on Instagram
Season 11 of #RHOA is officially airing on @bravotv #November4th! You could’ve never told me when I joined the cast season 2 that I would be here for season 11. I have so much love for everybody that watches the show, blogs about us, & truly supports us. Thanks y’all! 😘 & I gotta send love to @latashawright @sewjodie @imnails & @hauseofglam for getting me right for this photoshoot!
We hope we’ll see them back on track when RHOA premieres November 4 at 8/7 c. Their reconciliation had fans fired up for the new season after Kandi surprisingly posted Porsha on her IG page.
View this post on Instagram
Here are some throwback clips of a few @kandikoatednights episodes that we did when our show was still online with @amberrose @tamiroman & @porsha4real (I guess it’s ok for me to post you since we’re cool again after this weekend…😂) We’ve had some really great guest over the years. Thank you to every guest that has ever been on #KKN! Now we’re taking this epic show to tv! Tune in this Sunday night July 1st on @bravotv at 9pm (Power premiers at 8pm so stop getting in my comments saying we’re competing. Just make sure to tune in to @bravotv as soon as Power goes off! 😁) Less than a week! It’s been a dream of mine to see #KandiKoatedNights make it to tv. Dreams really do come true! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
If you can remember back to season 9, Kandi exploded on Porsha during the reunion for repeating a rumor spread to her by Phaedra Parks that Kandi and her hubby Todd wanted to “drug her” and take her to their sex dungeon.
Porsha apologized and Kandi finally accepted it, so much so that she’s hosting a “Welcome To The Dungeon” party with celebrity guests Deelish and Tammy Rivera. Fans are encouraged to come in sexy attire to party, dance and listen to her new single “Ready For This.”
View this post on Instagram
My #WelcomeToTheDungeon event on October 12th is gonna be CRAZY!!! If you haven’t heard it’s SOLD OUT!!! I want y’all to dress up in the craziest wildest fits you can find. Have fun with it! There is a thousand dollar prize for best look! Wear a mask if you’re shy. Check this video out & be inspired by the looks in this video. The song playing in the background is #ReadyForThis. I’ll be dropping the full song & video on Oct. 12th. Much love to the team who wrote & produced it! Producers: @dSantiagomusicllc. / @jayomuziq Songwriters : @nova2k23 @jayomuziq @misskorchak 🎥: @theshaywest
The sold-out party is taking place tonight, October 12, in ATL—we’ll keep you posted on what goes down.
