‘Touché Kanye!’ T.I. Elegantly Eviscerates Yeezy’s Deplorable Dining With Orange Fanta 45

“If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor…”—T.I.

T.I. Drags Kanye West For Trump White House Meeting

T.I. is just like us, he’s ALL the way fed up with Kanye’s antics in the White House.

As previously reported Yeezy embarrassed himself during a cringe-worthy lunch with Trump where he said he couldn’t relate to Hillary Clinton, said that “blacks get caught up in the idea of racism” and boasted that his MAGA hat makes him feel like “Superman.”

Now he’s feeling the wrath of fellow rapper T.I. whose befuddled by Mr. West’s behavior. According to Tip, Kanye’s involved in some “next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django a** s**” and he needs to check himself immediately.

Not only that, T.I. revealed that Kanye actually asked him to come with him to the White House which he of course declined, but after seeing Ye’s “vile and weak” a** kissing and boot licking, things would’ve gone waaaay left.

“Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’F** outta you bro For the People!!!” said Tip.

Read Tip’s pleasing pontification of Yeezy’s headazz hogwash below. It’s clear he’s all the way done with ‘Ye.

“Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics… Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. N You ass kissing and bootlicking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in “It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.” And this shit is regurgitating🤮! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you. To all the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally….who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated…. Let me make this clear… THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN…WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy. #USorELSE✊🏽

T.I. pulled out his GOOD Merriam Webster’s for this, the 2018 version. We respect it, #UsOrElse Tip!

What do YOU think about T.I.’s eloquent evisceration of Kanye???