Afropunk’s Culturally Delicious Carnival Of Consciousness Returns To Atlanta With Dazzling Lineup
- By Bossip Staff
Afropunk Returns To ATL With Incredible Lineup
Afropunk is bringing its culturally delicious Carnival of Consciousness back to ATL for another soul-soothing celebration of love, positivity and unapologetic self-expression by cool somebodies of all races, genders, colors, creeds and tastes this weekend October 13th & 14th at 787 Windsor.
Still somewhat new to ATL’s booming festival scene, the ever-expanding extravaganza returns with a dazzling lineup headlined by N*E*R*D, Pusha T, Kaytranada and The Internet who will most certainly send the sure-to-be capacity crowd into a 2-day TIZZY.
Trust us, it’s gonna be veryveryvery LIT. N*E*R*D AND Push??? WHEW.
STILL NEED TIX? We got you! Click here!
Feature photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.