Afropunk’s Culturally Delicious Carnival Of Consciousness Returns To Atlanta With Dazzling Lineup

Afropunk Returns To ATL With Incredible Lineup

Afropunk is bringing its culturally delicious Carnival of Consciousness back to ATL for another soul-soothing celebration of love, positivity and unapologetic self-expression by cool somebodies of all races, genders, colors, creeds and tastes this weekend October 13th & 14th at 787 Windsor.

Still somewhat new to ATL’s booming festival scene, the ever-expanding extravaganza returns with a dazzling lineup headlined by N*E*R*D, Pusha T, Kaytranada and The Internet who will most certainly send the sure-to-be capacity crowd into a 2-day TIZZY.

ATL! Day splits are here! Join us on October 13/14 at 787 Windsor! We can't wait to be with you! Tickets at: https://t.co/JakS3yJzLE #ThePeopleResist pic.twitter.com/430H4ccYTY — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) September 24, 2018

Trust us, it’s gonna be veryveryvery LIT. N*E*R*D AND Push??? WHEW.

As soon as I saw afropunk Atl was gonna have NERD 😳 take it all pic.twitter.com/c3jeNurw27 — Mikey Bananas 🐺 (@mikeybananas) March 27, 2018

ATL! Come to fest EARLY for #AFROPUNKSOLUTIONSESSIONS Live in Atlanta! Join us as we celebrate 5 years of the Blklivesmatter Global Network with OsopePatrisse & BLMAtlanta Hosted by BridgetMarie & yvesjeffcoat

Tickets to AFROPUNK ATL ➡️ … pic.twitter.com/YsajfwnQPq — Dream&Create 🔵 (@L1LBANG) October 11, 2018

Feature photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage