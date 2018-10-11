Pioneer Of Backlash: Lil Mama Opens Up About Dealing With Years Of Social Media Ridicule [Video]

Social media isn’t kind to anyone — except for Beyoncé — but for some reason, the Lil Mama hate train has been especially full.

The Growing Up Hip Hop: ATL star recently opened up about what it’s been like being constantly ridiculed and criticized on the Internet for so long, and for no reason. Mama told Radio One:

“I definitely look at my comments. I like to see what people are thinking, what they got to say. I find that while some people are looking for attention — and they get scrolled right by — there’s a great majority of people that are like ‘This movie inspired me’, ‘this song inspires me’, ‘whatever you’re doing keep doing it’ or ‘To see you go from here to there gave me the confidence to do what I’m doing today.'”

The Brooklyn rapper/actress went on to share a story about working with a certain social media platform early on in her career, and how people use that same platform to tear her down today:

“I remember stepping into a meeting, cause I was signed to Jive Records at the time, and they asked me to work this new site — they wanted me to kick it off and start talking to people directly. I had no idea what it was. So I started writing my thoughts and talking to people, and it was Twitter. It just so happens that one of the things I helped pioneer from the very beginning wound up being something that backlashed me.”

Lil Mama is such a dope young artist that regardless of what folks say about her, she’ll always find a way to shine. And who else could give such an accurate performance of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?

Catch Mama on the new season of GUHH:ATL every Thursday on WETv.