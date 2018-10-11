“Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta” Exclusive: Jermaine Dupri Tells Da Brat Why Bow Wow Isn’t Invited On His Tour [VIDEO]

Jermaine Dupri Keep It A Buck About Bow Wow

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” premiering on Thursday, October 11 (TONIGHT) at 9pm ET/PT featuring Jermaine Dupri talking to Da Brat about the Song Writers Hall of Fame and the exclusion of Bow Wow on the upcoming So So Def tour.

What do you think of Jermaine’s explanation? Will you be watching? “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” airs Thursdays at 9pm EST on WeTV.

About “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta returns to WEtv on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 9pm ET/PT; and this season it’s a clash of the generations, with the OG’s of Hip Hop ready to dish some tough love!

Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow), is officially off the market when a new love interest enters the mix, but there’s trouble in paradise when rumors and jealousy overwhelm their budding romance. Does Bow’s new boo and aspiring rapper, Kiyomi Leslie, have her heart in the game or is she just in it for the fame? The past rears its ugly head as fiery newcomers are bringing heat to the Atlanta scene and shaking things up, including R&B artist Masika Kalysha and hip hop artist, Lil Mama! But not everyone is happy upon their arrival… Masika has her sights set on stardom, but has unfinished business with her old flame, Bow Wow. Lil Mama, mentored by rapper MC Lyte, is ready to reinvent herself and record a follow-up to her hit “Lip Gloss.” But not everything is ‘Poppin’ when her past mistakes continue to haunt her.

Meanwhile, the wrath of Jhonni Blaze tornados through the Big Peach when the talented but explosive artist just can’t seem to get out of her own way. And when the legendary hip hop manager, Debra Antney, gets caught in the crosshairs of Jhonni’s firestorm, the battle lines are drawn. Mega producer Jermaine Dupri is up for a huge honor when he is inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame as he embarks on a So So Def 25th Anniversary tour with prestigious acts from his label. But not everyone will make the lineup, including JD’s surrogate son, Bow Wow. Meanwhile, Jermaine’s daughter Shaniah Mauldin struggles with her father’s lack of involvement in her career while she navigates a long-distance relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Willie. Ayana Fite, daughter of Beastie Boys mainstay, DJ Hurricane, is eager to get her fashion line off the ground without her father’s financial help but can she trust Atlanta’s newcomers to help launch her success? After serving her time in prison and on parole, Da Brat is ready to move on and wants to throw a ‘parole release’ party, but all hell breaks loose when the police are called! At 31-years-old, Bow begins to reflect on his music career and love life, where his soul-searching leads him to a dark place. Alarming social media posts have everyone worried, but Bow’s world continues to spiral into chaos. The cameras keep rolling when Bow Wow reaches his breaking point, destroying everything in his warpath…Tune in! Thursday, Oct 11 at 9pm ET/PT

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” is produced for WE tv by Entertainment One (eOne).