Bae Of The Day: Mya Just Turned 39 (!) And She Looks As Fine As Ever

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Mya Is Bae

Mya has been an absolute snack ever since she hopped on the music scene two decades ago. Remarkably she hasn’t aged a bit in all of that time. Seriously, she looks just the same as she did when she dropped her first single. Actually, she may look better.

What can we attribute this to? Well, first of all black don’t crack. Also, let’s not forget that Mya is vegan now. Maybe that has something to do with all of this. No, she’s not as thick as she was a few years ago but health is the most important thing as we get older, right?

This week, Mya celebrated her 39th birthday and we couldn’t help but notice that she is in the middle of her prime, which has lasted since the 90s. This is one of the remarkable ageless wonders we’ve ever seen and we can’t wait to see what she has going on as she gets older.

View this post on Instagram

Happy #Monday It’s #LibraSeason ♎️🎉

A post shared by MYA (@myaplanet9) on

Take a look at our 39-year-old bae.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    #Preparation 🎥 #behindthescenes 📷 @thejsikk

    A post shared by MYA (@myaplanet9) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.