Bae Of The Day: Mya Just Turned 39 (!) And She Looks As Fine As Ever

Mya Is Bae

Mya has been an absolute snack ever since she hopped on the music scene two decades ago. Remarkably she hasn’t aged a bit in all of that time. Seriously, she looks just the same as she did when she dropped her first single. Actually, she may look better.

What can we attribute this to? Well, first of all black don’t crack. Also, let’s not forget that Mya is vegan now. Maybe that has something to do with all of this. No, she’s not as thick as she was a few years ago but health is the most important thing as we get older, right?

This week, Mya celebrated her 39th birthday and we couldn’t help but notice that she is in the middle of her prime, which has lasted since the 90s. This is one of the remarkable ageless wonders we’ve ever seen and we can’t wait to see what she has going on as she gets older.

Take a look at our 39-year-old bae.