Crazy Train: Kanye West Visits A DC Apple Store, Gives Impromptu “Keynote” On Top Of The iPhone Table [Video]

Oh, you thought Kanye was done after spending 45 minutes at the White House rambling on and telling the President he’s his only valid father figure while his actual blood father is somewhere recovering from cancer treatments? Welp, you would be absolutely wrong.

The rapper took off his MAGA hat and samurai shirt to instead rock a US Postal service uniform for a visit to the Georgetown Apple store. Nobody really knows why he showed up there…he wasn’t shopping for a damn thing. Apparently, he asked if he could hop up on the table to give a “keynote address,” and for whatever inexplicable reason, management obliged.

What followed next was…more ramblings on hats:

“It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, was America ever great for us? So we made an updated hat that said ‘Make America Great,’ and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening.”

*Heavy sigh* Anyway, according to Page Six, Kanye suddenly hopped off the table and hustled out of the door with his entourage, saying he was headed to Africa.

