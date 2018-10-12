Shmancy: Post Malone Takes Jimmy Fallon On A Fancy Date To The Olive Garden [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jimmy Fallon is one of the few United States citizens that has never once been to an Olive Garden. Being that the Italian fare restaurant is Post Malone’s personal favorite, he made sure to take the talk show host on his first visit where everyone is “family” and the breadsticks are endless.
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.