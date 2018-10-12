Huncho Dreams: Quavo Made A Song About Smashing Nicki Minaj’s Queenly Cakes To Smithereens And Twitter Is In Shambles

Quavo Shoots Back At Nicki Minaj

Well this was unexpected. When Nicki Minaj dropped her “Barbie Dreams” song a few months ago, name checking rappers she pretended to smash to smithereens, it all seemed like a harmless song for headlines. However, not everyone took the song as a joke…or maybe they did. Quavo decided to shoot back on his new song “Huncho Dreams” but he took things a bit far, with lyrics like:

No “FEFE,” I skeet-skeet (“FEFE”) on yo’ face a** (Face a**, brrt-brrt)

Called up Huncho to come tap that a** (Swear)

Pull up on you, autotune when I grip that a** (Skeet, skeet)

Pullin’ on yo’ weave, ‘cross the room when I pipe that a** (Pipe it)

I see a queen on a tree-tree (What you see?)

She like the ride new boy tree-tree (Yeah, new boy)

I see a queen on the tree-tree (What you see?)

She like the ride that boy tree-tree (Yeah, new boy)

Nicki (Nicki), do you love me? (Please)

Word? On de face? This made the internet go ham. Barbs are in disarray and rap fans are thirsty. Take a look at the comedy and chaos that ensued…