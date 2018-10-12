Let It Age: Usher’s Struggly Midlife Crisis Album Is Getting Dragged To The Clinic And Back

Usher’s New Album Gets Dragged

Usher is a musical legend. He’s been in the game for 20 years and dropping classic after classic. Then something happened. Over the past few years, he’s struggled to connect with fans. Why? Well, for the most part, it always goes back to the idea that he refuses to make grown and sexy chunes fitting his age. Buddy is 39! His latest surprise album that dropped at midnight is a collaboration with *checks notes* Zaytoven?! Okay, look, Zaytoven is a great. A legend even. But he makes songs for young people. Usher is…not young.

Usher on the cover of his new album with Zaytoven pic.twitter.com/pCjREl2lPU — Scrill Murray (@Im_VelvetJones) October 11, 2018

Usher’s fans don’t want him to make Trap-N-B. They want him to make boot-knocking music. They want to make babies to Usher songs. They don’t want to do the shoot dance to his songs. This is a travesty.

Twitter is outraged and dragging Usher’s midlife crisis jams. Sad.

Take a look…