Taraji P. Henson Takes On School Segregation In ‘The Best Of Enemies’ Trailer [Video]

Racial Tensions Run High In A North Carolina Community

Taraji P. Henson is confronting school segregation face-to-face in the trailer for her upcoming flick The Best of Enemies.

According to Deadline, the movie is based on the true story of Ann Atwater (Henson), a civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (played by Sam Rockwell) a Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit together in 1971. After a local grade school for Black children burns down, the two battle over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina.

Though tensions rise between Atwater and Ellis, they eventually form a bond that would change their lives. You can check out some of the drama in the trailer above, then catch it in theaters on April 5, 2019.