Find A Way Or Make One: Clark Atlanta University Celebrates 30 Years Of Illustrious Homecoming Excellence

- By Bossip Staff

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

CAU Alums Show Up & Show OWT At 30th Anniversary Homecoming

Clark Atlanta University celebrated its 30th Anniversary in the illustrious AUC with an undeniably LIT Homecoming week that featured a sold out concert headlined by Lil Baby, the can’t-miss Run CAU party, seas of young and old alumni turning all the way up on the yard and countless CAU-bred celebs sprinkled in the mix.

Trust us, CAU was DEFINITELY the move this past weekend and proved YET AGAIN that it has the most underrated-unappreciated-under-celebrated HBCU Homecoming in the nation.

View this post on Instagram

My #cau #homecoming #cauhomecoming2018

A post shared by Matt Adkins (@bravomyguy) on

Feature photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.