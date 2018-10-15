Find A Way Or Make One: Clark Atlanta University Celebrates 30 Years Of Illustrious Homecoming Excellence
CAU Alums Show Up & Show OWT At 30th Anniversary Homecoming
Clark Atlanta University celebrated its 30th Anniversary in the illustrious AUC with an undeniably LIT Homecoming week that featured a sold out concert headlined by Lil Baby, the can’t-miss Run CAU party, seas of young and old alumni turning all the way up on the yard and countless CAU-bred celebs sprinkled in the mix.
Trust us, CAU was DEFINITELY the move this past weekend and proved YET AGAIN that it has the most underrated-unappreciated-under-celebrated HBCU Homecoming in the nation.
Had me a funky good time this year for Homecoming. It was a world wind as ALWAYS. Exhibit A: Dancing in a full suit. SGA + Essence Dance Line. My love for both causes me to run around slightly w/ my head cut off but it’s all worth it! #theessencedanceline #gradvp #cauhomecoming2018
Feature photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
