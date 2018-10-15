Find A Way Or Make One: Clark Atlanta University Celebrates 30 Years Of Illustrious Homecoming Excellence

CAU Alums Show Up & Show OWT At 30th Anniversary Homecoming

Clark Atlanta University celebrated its 30th Anniversary in the illustrious AUC with an undeniably LIT Homecoming week that featured a sold out concert headlined by Lil Baby, the can’t-miss Run CAU party, seas of young and old alumni turning all the way up on the yard and countless CAU-bred celebs sprinkled in the mix.

Trust us, CAU was DEFINITELY the move this past weekend and proved YET AGAIN that it has the most underrated-unappreciated-under-celebrated HBCU Homecoming in the nation.

Lil Baby – Freestyle 👶🏾🔥👶🏾 CAU Homecoming 2018. pic.twitter.com/LACjRKueQ0 — Latrell Phillips (@TrizzeTrell) October 11, 2018

HAPPY 30TH Anniversary to Thee Illustrious Clark Atlanta University!!!

"I'll Find A Way Or Make One." pic.twitter.com/hBW7Z5OoeJ — Chun-Li (@Char1018) July 1, 2018

Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Happy 30 😌🐾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nLmchK7JDS — Brandie R (@Quick_flash14) October 14, 2018

Happy Homecoming♥️

Spent the best 4 years of my life at The illustrious Clark Atlanta University. An experience of a lifetime, wouldn’t trade it for anything! #ILoveMyHBCU pic.twitter.com/1AMpadXNaj — The Nutella Goddess (@__TiaaBiaa) October 12, 2018

It’s Clark Atlanta’s 30th anniversary. That school changed my life ❤️ — _GiftandACurse (@_GiftandACurse) October 10, 2018

Feature photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images