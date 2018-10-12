Some “Real Housewife” Matrimony-dom: Eva Marcille Shares More Photos From Her Wedding

1 of 4 ❯ ❮

Eva Marcille Shares More Wedding Photos We thought Eva Marcille might hold out on the wedding photos until “Real Housewives of Atlanta” aired footage from the big event but it turns out that we thought wrong. The model/actress/reality star shared a gang of pics from the wedding, including this GORGEOUS shot that revealed her Princess-style lace and sequined embellished gown. View this post on Instagram #TheSterlings A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Oct 12, 2018 at 12:35am PDT She captioned the post: #TheSterlings and revealed her veil and crown in one photo and intricate hairstyle in another, while also posing for a family shot with husband Michael Sterling and their son Mikey and daughter Marley, as well as a group shot with her “Housewives” castmates. Hit the flip for more wedding pics.