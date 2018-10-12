Some “Real Housewife” Matrimony-dom: Eva Marcille Shares More Photos From Her Wedding
Eva Marcille Shares More Wedding Photos
We thought Eva Marcille might hold out on the wedding photos until “Real Housewives of Atlanta” aired footage from the big event but it turns out that we thought wrong. The model/actress/reality star shared a gang of pics from the wedding, including this GORGEOUS shot that revealed her Princess-style lace and sequined embellished gown.
She captioned the post: #TheSterlings and revealed her veil and crown in one photo and intricate hairstyle in another, while also posing for a family shot with husband Michael Sterling and their son Mikey and daughter Marley, as well as a group shot with her “Housewives” castmates.
Hit the flip for more wedding pics.
There is no picture that can truly capture the essence of their beauty… What can I say….. I have been blessed to have friends as close as sisters. My special day would not have been possible with out my bridesmaids. @seannita was my everything from securing my Gucci sneakers to Mikey’s @dolcegabbana tux to bachelorette turn up, fashion shows, dresses and countless other deeds, i love and appreciate you. @terrellmullin was my peace and my joy holding down glam and keeping me calm and reminding me of how blessed I am. @itscrystalsmith and @sparkleworx gave me the BEST wedding gift EVER, and you two know what it is. My Cuzzo @issajana85 my first sister and forever friend, your love and support is priceless. @monique_thehairfreak your consistent class and grace while always humble is so admirable. And my baby @shantac i can always count on you for a laugh as well as standing strong in the storm. And lastly my support human @metowi providing good energy, friendship and bomb hair results 😬 I love you all dearly, now and forever💍 #TheSterlings #gratitude
Eva highlighted all her bridesmaids, thanking them for what they brought to the wedding.
My first love Marley Rae🌻. Wedding Planner: @ellybevents Venue: @southernexchangeatl Photography: @inijephoto Videography: @ericblanksmedia Floral and Decor: @akeemclayton DJ: @onesoundandent Band: @gritzandjellybutter MC: @twopointoh Artists: @leelajamesofficial @keke_wyatt @anthonyhamiltonofficial @trinabroussard Bridal Stylist and Wedding Day Dresser: @vaingloriousbrides Fashion Stylist: @ashleyseanthomas @seannita Dresses: @daughtersofnonyelum @galialahav @leahdagloria Bridesmaids dresses: @daughtersofnonyelum Stationery: @paperedwonders Tuxes @miguelwilsoncollection Draping: @uniqueeventelements Catering: @boldeventsatl Cake: @cakesbylameeka Dance floor: @lacedvinylshoppe Linens: @utopian_events Chairs: @lilyvevents Flower girl dress: @pantoramini Ring bearer tux: @dolcegabbana Earrings: @misayohousebridal Earrings and Crown @mariaelenaheadpiecesau Bridesmaids Robes and Earrings @vaingloriousbrides Makeup: @latashawright @terrellmullin Hair: @metowi @terrellmullin @elijahcohen33 Alterations: @tkbridalandalterations Eva and Marley's Robe @amandabardenofficial Acrylic Items: @ten23designs Photobooth: @paradigmphotobooths
Eva also dedicated separate posts to both of her kids…
Mikey 🌻 with Auntie Karen and TiTi @dannyncredible and Mommy and Daddy’s wedding! He’s so juicy👶🏼
Supre precious right?
I loved my wedding nails thanks to @joyedidit Thanks Doll
What do you think of Eva’s nails?
