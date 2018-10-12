Trump’s America: Racist Contractor Calls Employees “Savages” & Country Ruiners On Video

One Of The Employees Files A Discrimination Complaint

A Queens contractor let his racist feelings fly and of course…

Someone caught it on camera.

According to New York Daily News, Steven Kasper went haywire on a Guyanese employee, berating him with all types of racists remarks. The whole thing was filmed by another staffer Rafael Galan in June, according to his lawyer. Galan has also had his own run-ins with Kasper, saying the man even tried to stab him with a screwdriver once.

In the June video provided by the lawyer, Kasper shouts “I’m so fu**ing done with this sh**. You people…Why do you come here? You fu**ing savages.”

He continues, “Fu**ing idiots ruined my country. Stupid-ass motherfu**ers.” You can watch the full video for yourself here.

Galan, who is a Flushing resident originally from the Dominican Republic, filed a discrimination complaint against Kasper and his Jamaica-based company Mid County Mechanical.

According to the Daily News, Kasper declined to comment on the recorded incident or Galan filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Galan’s EEOC complaint further says that Kasper often referred to people with racist language and he regularly used the N-word. Recollection of this hate speech stretches back to October 2016, according to Galan. In November 2017, when Galan tried to complain to Kasper’s dad, who owns the company, the father sided with his son.

“What do you expect?” the dad, Kenneth Kasper, said, according to the EEOC filing. “Now that Trump’s President, it’s a white backlash. We’re taking America back.”

Galan said Kenneth Kasper referred to him as a “shvartze,” which is a Yiddish term used to ridicule Black people.

According to the EEOC complaint, the screwdriver attack allegedly happened on August 10 when Steven Kasper allegedly called Galan “a rodent” and then fired him when Galan tried to object. Galan said he was able to escape physical injury, according to the EEOC complaint.

“The racism in this case is disgusting,” his lawyer said.

The filing also states that “As a result of the discriminatory/retaliatory treatment described herein, Rafael suffers and continues to suffer economic and emotional damages.”