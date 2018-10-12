On The Come Up: Waka Flocka Introduces New Artist Krazy Blacx At “Meet The Artist… Studio Series” In ATL

Buzzing Atlanta rapper Krazy Blacx held an intimate listening session at Sonica Studios in Atlanta premiering new music and the visuals to his most recent singles “Do or Die” and “WIN”. The “Meet The Artist Studio Series” sponsored by Belaire Rose was hosted by Waka Flocka and HITCO ENTERTAINMENT Producer and A&R, Aaron Reid.

“I believe in Krazy Blacx because he is the real Atlanta” said Waka after introducing his artist to the crowd. Aaron Reid curated the night playing a series of new-unreleased music that kept the crowd hype.

The Southside Atlanta native has hit the ground running since Waka Flocka took him under his wing helping to secure a deal with LA Reid’s HITCO Entertainment. Apart of the hit making production group 8o8 Mafia, Krazy Blacx is far from a newcomer to the music industry as he’s produced tracks for Peeway Longway, Young Thug, Offset, and more. Check out the latest singles here, and let us know what ya think! See below for more exclusive pics from the “Meet The Artist Studio Series”!