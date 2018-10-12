All Thee Above: Plies Pens Another Poppin’ Love Song For Hood Hunnies Everywhere

New Video: Plies Feat. Kevin Gates “All Thee Above”

Nobody knows his way around a love song like Plies.

The man behind “Bust It Baby” (parts 1 and 2), “Shawty,” and “Please Excuse My Hands” just put out a new song featuring Kevin Gates that will have you ready for longterm commitment in no time. “All Thee Above” is full of sweet nothings hood shawties love to hear.

“You my bae, you my gift, you my all of the above/You get di**, you get gifts, you get all of the above” Kevin sings on the hook and what more does a woman really need? On the first verse, Plies gets right to business, rapping “They can’t make me cheat on you” and “Ain’t nothing you can do to make me beat on you.”

In the video, Plies showers his mysterious leading lady with cute and expensive gifts. When you finally see her face, you quickly realize it’s Omarion’s ex Apryl Jones serving all that bawdy. Watch up top.

Plies is facing legal trouble after being arrested at Tampa International Airport last month for a gun that was found in his carry-on luggage. At the time, sources reportedly told TMZ he’d picked up the wrong bag on his way to his flight. But clearly, things are still on the up and up…listen to his hilarious “All Thee Above” PSA below.