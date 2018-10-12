Movie-Like: Issa Rae Set To Star In Upcoming Paul Feig Comedy ‘American Princess’

Issa Rae Will Star In New Comedy Produced By Paul Fieg

Issa Rae already has a lot of projects in the works, and now the star and co-creator of HBO’s hit Insecure is set to star in American Princess, a comedy from the people over at Fox.

Stella Meghie, the woman behind the YA adaptation Everything, Everything, is on board to direct the project.

Paul Feig, who has been the brain behind popular female-centric comedies with such movies as Bridesmaids and the recent Ghostbusters reboot, is going to produce with Jessie Henderson via their Feigco Entertainment banner. Brendan O’Brien is also on board to produce.

The film centers on an American woman (played by Issa Rae) who moves to London, where she is drawn into a world of wealth and high society, then falling in love in a very unexpected way. The script was originally written by O’Brien (known for films like Neighbors, The House) and is currently going through a rewrite by Amy Aniobi, who has worked with Rae on Insecure as a writer/co-executive producer in the past.

Jonathan Wu is overseeing the project for Fox.

Meghie made her feature directorial debut with Jean of the Joneses, which earned her a first screenplay nomination at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards. Her most recent film, The Weekend, premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Meghie is developing The Photograph, a family drama, with producer Will Packer at Universal.

Issa was recently nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her work on Insecure, and has received Golden Globe nominations in the past as well. The comedian, who is also known for being behind the web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, is currently on screens in the acclaimed drama The Hate U Give, starring Amandla Stenberg. Rae just recently wrapped filming a starring role in Little, a Universal comedy with Black-ish star Marsai Martin.