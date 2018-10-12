Poor Thang: Heartbroken Septuple-Threat Todrick Hall Eviscerates ‘Cheating’ Ex-Boyfriend In Instagram Rant
Todrick Hall Blasts Ex-Boyfriend For Cheating
Oh no! Singer, actor, dancer, director, drag queen, choreographer, songwriter, and YouTuber Todrick Hall has allegedly been heartbroken by his boyfriend Danny Williams and he put all of the dirty details of their break up on blast! First of all, Todrick has a HUGE younger following on social media because of his animated, over the top remakes of Disney movies plus he works with Taylor Swift, so he must have been LIVID to blast his ex like this. This is was two of them, just a few months back.
But things change. Todrick let off a series of angrily sarcastic insta-messages for Jesse to see, where he asking for “Boyfriend applications”. They read:
“1. Must be able to maturely express themselves and not hold in their feelings and assume that I know how they feel because that’s how 9 year olds act.
2. Must not come on tour with me, meet other guys, start sleeping with them and give them comp tickets to my show particularly on days when I’m burying my relatives.
3. Must not lie to me about what they’re doing when they’re sleeping with me when [their] new secret side fling isn’t around,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
“4. Must mention to me that they have a ‘boyfriend’ after hanging only out with them for a week, before engaging in intimate activities with me again.
5. Must not allow me to fly them all over the world so that they can do jobs and make money while sneaking away multiple times to go ‘not hang out with their ex’ while he’s conveniently in town and then crawl back into the house looking shady and guilty as f–k at 6am,” the list continued. ”
6. Must not have the audacity to question what I’m doing and who I’m doing it with when they are a manipulative, lying, immature, a–hole.7. Must not ever underestimate me.”
Yikes! He wasn’t finished either. Hit the flip!
Todrick then shared screenshots of text messages between him and his ex and expressed his frustration over ever trusting him. The Broadway star focused on one incident in particular, in which his ex told him he had to make an appearance at a party, but Hall ultimately found out that his ex-bf had lied and been with another guy.
“I stayed up all night waiting for miss Shady Williams to come home, went into the living room at 5:15 in the morning and nothing. My heart is broken and I’m upset with him for lying and using me, but I’m more upset with myself for not trusting my gut,” he continued. “I regret ever meeting him and I will never let someone make me feel this low ever again.”
Poor thang. Just a day later, Todrick said he regrets the messages and apologized for them with this video.
View this post on Instagram
I hate this thumbnail but I needed to say this. I have to lead by example, and this week I made poor choices. No one told me to do this, but I’m doing it because I feel like it’s the right thing to do. Please don’t attack Danny anymore, he is a good person, who just made a human mistake as we’ve both done in this situation. I’m sure he needs love in this moment too. You guys know my character and this is not what I’m about. I had a weak moment, but I will push through this chapter. I will continue to work on building a better me, but don’t ever lie to me, cuz I’m f**kin’ crazy. K bye ✌🏾
Danny posted up his own message.
Maybe he remembered the kids were watching??? Feel better, Toddy!
