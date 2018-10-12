Poor Thang: Heartbroken Septuple-Threat Todrick Hall Eviscerates ‘Cheating’ Ex-Boyfriend In Instagram Rant

Todrick Hall Blasts Ex-Boyfriend For Cheating

Oh no! Singer, actor, dancer, director, drag queen, choreographer, songwriter, and YouTuber Todrick Hall has allegedly been heartbroken by his boyfriend Danny Williams and he put all of the dirty details of their break up on blast! First of all, Todrick has a HUGE younger following on social media because of his animated, over the top remakes of Disney movies plus he works with Taylor Swift, so he must have been LIVID to blast his ex like this. This is was two of them, just a few months back.

But things change. Todrick let off a series of angrily sarcastic insta-messages for Jesse to see, where he asking for “Boyfriend applications”. They read:

“1. Must be able to maturely express themselves and not hold in their feelings and assume that I know how they feel because that’s how 9 year olds act. 2. Must not come on tour with me, meet other guys, start sleeping with them and give them comp tickets to my show particularly on days when I’m burying my relatives. 3. Must not lie to me about what they’re doing when they’re sleeping with me when [their] new secret side fling isn’t around,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “4. Must mention to me that they have a ‘boyfriend’ after hanging only out with them for a week, before engaging in intimate activities with me again. 5. Must not allow me to fly them all over the world so that they can do jobs and make money while sneaking away multiple times to go ‘not hang out with their ex’ while he’s conveniently in town and then crawl back into the house looking shady and guilty as f–k at 6am,” the list continued. ” 6. Must not have the audacity to question what I’m doing and who I’m doing it with when they are a manipulative, lying, immature, a–hole.7. Must not ever underestimate me.”

Yikes! He wasn’t finished either. Hit the flip!