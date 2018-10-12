The Breakfast Club: ‘The Real’ Talks Tamar Leaving, Tamera Defends Husband, Jeannie Mai Airs Out Ex [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews ‘The Real’ About Tamar And More

The ladies of The Real sat down with the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about everything from Tamar Braxton’s sudden departure, to Tamera’s former Fox News husband, to Jeannie Mai’s shady ex-husband.

Things do, in fact, get very real…

Loni on Tamar’s firing:

“We call her, she’s not picking up the phone. She stopped communicating with us and she put out an Instagram saying she was backstabbed. The first person she unfollowed was me,” said Loni.”People assumed that I was the one, I know Tamar, she’s a good person. She probably saw all the heat I was getting, then she unfollowed Jeannie. Then after a couple of days she unfollowed these two [Tamera and Adrienne].”

Loni on getting blasted by Vince:

“I get on a plane to go to Atlanta, guess who’s in front of me in first class.[Her sister Towanda] and she told me they did an emergency episode of “Braxton Family Values”, and you need to see the episode. I had a person that worked at WE tv. The person that worked at WE tv contacted me [and said] ‘You are being named, the girls are being named’ and I called my attorney and I said ‘You gotta call WE tv and let them know if they’re naming us, we’re gonna have to have legal action. That’s defamation of character.’

WE tv they turned around and they did an extra cut, if you Gooogle you can see that there was a blogger that actually saw the rough cut and Vince said “We were jealous, and he names me specifically and you know why I say he does that, because I gave her the number of Rushion McDonald.”

Rushion is Steve Harvey’s former manager. Did Vince think Loni gave her his number because she wanted new management?

