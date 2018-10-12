Congratulations: Terrence Howard, Jeffrey Wright & Meek Mill Honored At The National Action Network’s Triumph Awards

Evening Celebrated People Who Use Their Talent To Inspire Americans

Meek Mill, Jeffrey Wright and Terrence Howard were among the honorees the National Action Network’s ninth annual Triumph Awards.

The awards, held Oct. 9 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, honors “cultural giants who use their arts and talents to uplift the nation,” emcee and NAN founder the Rev. Al Sharpton said.

“They’ve not only excelled in their craft, but spoke to us and uplifted us,” he added.

Rounding out the list of honorees was Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer, Meek Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina and Dia Simms, president of Combs Enterprises.

The winners accepted their awards in front of an audience that included Trayvon Martin’s brother, Jahvaris, political commentator Symone Sanders, Rep. Adriano Espillat (D-New York) and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz.

