Tune Into Ray J’s ‘Unsung Hollywood’ Episode This Sunday, Plus K. Michelle’s Rise To Fame On ‘Uncensored’

Ray J Profiled For Unsung Hollywood, K. Michelle Featured On Uncensored

This weekend, TV One is bringing us a lot of must-watch television.

Ray J has been all up in Lyrica and A1 Anderson’s Kool-Aid on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood this season, but now the tables have turned on the “I Hit It First” singer-songwriter. Unsung Hollywood profiled the new dad on how he made a successful career out of going against the grain—and apparently, we can expect some juicy, untold stories.

“Ray J is one of the true bad boys of both R&B and Hollywood, and few performers are as versatile or controversial. His raw soul on songs like ‘One Wish’ helped establish him as an R&B heartthrob, while roles on the hit shows “Moesha” and “One on One” launched his TV career,” TV One states via press release. “His early success, however, was often overshadowed by his sister Brandy’s fame. Now, he’s a reality show star and brand-new family man also making a name for himself as a successful TV producer and businessman. Will Ray J’s infamous tape with Kim Kardashian, reality show antics and hard partying ways eclipse his talents and ultimately define his reputation within the industry?”

Right after Ray J’s Unsung Hollywood episode, fans will get “unprecedented access” to singer and reality star K. Michelle on a new episode of Uncensored. After a series of unhealthy relationships, Kimberly’s family encouraged her to move to Atlanta to start her singing career…but as we all know, her time in the A hasn’t exactly been drama-free.

“Once in Atlanta, K. Michelle’s seemingly bright future was quickly overshadowed by a series of bad relationships and poor decisions, which threatened to keep her from her one true love – music,” the press release states. “Ultimately, she landed on the hit reality show “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and used the platform to showcase her musical talents. Through her journey, K. Michelle has made friends, enemies, and even costly mistakes that would later lead to severe medical complications. With all the challenges, however, she’s remained steadfast and exemplifies the notion that if you’re willing to work hard for what you believe in, it will pay off in the end.”

Watch Ray J’s Unsung Hollywood episode on TV One Sunday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET and K. Michelle’s Uncensored episode right after at 10 p.m. ET. Get into the promo trailers on the flip—they talk about Ray J gang banging, plus his relationship with the late Whitney Houston. Meanwhile, K. gets raw about finding out she was pregnant in college, her violent relationship with Memphitz, and more.