For The Kiddos: Kevin Hart Lands A First-Look Deal With Nickelodeon

Kevin Hart Just Signed A New Deal With Nickelodeon

Kevin Hart has signed a first-look deal with Nickelodeon, according to an exclusive report from Variety.

Under the new deal, Hart and his HartBeat Productions imprint will develop and produce live-action, scripted kids content for the storied network. News of the deal comes less than two weeks after Awesomeness TV co-founder Brian Robbins was tapped to lead Nickelodeon after most recently serving as head of Paramount Pictures’ genre division, Paramount Players.

“For me, Nick has always represented everything fun about being a kid, and it’s still at the forefront today of kids’ and family entertainment,” Hart explained. “I’ve been slimed at Kids’ Choice, won a lot of Orange Blimps and my kids are my very own built-in focus group, so I’m ready to dive in and make some next-level shows with Brian and everyone at Nickelodeon.”

This man is no stranger to the Nickelodeon audience. Back in 2014, Hart won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Funny Star. Years later in 2017, he took home awards in the categories of Favorite Villain and Most Wanted Pet for his role in the animated film “The Secret Life of Pets,” and another for BFFs for his role in “Central Intelligence” with his partner-in-crim Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I’m excited to inherit this terrific content deal with Kevin Hart just as I step into my new role at Nickelodeon,” Robbins commented. “Kevin is an incredible talent whose appeal cuts across practically every age group and every member of the family. He knows how to create unforgettable characters, and I can’t wait for him and HartBeat Productions to focus their creativity on making great new content with us.”

This move is only the latest building block of Hart’s constantly growing media empire. The star most recently appeared in the film Night School alongside Tiffany Haddish, which opened at number one at the box office, also marking the biggest comedy opening weekend of 2018. In addition to the numerous television and film projects he and HartBeat currently have in development, Hart also has a first-look film deal with Universal Studios.