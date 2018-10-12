O.T. Genasis’ Love For Malika Haqq’s Coco Is No Longer On The Low-Low Thanks To THIS Open Letter 

Whoever said gangstas can’t have feelings must’ve missed O.T. Genasis‘ Instagram lately.

The ‘Everybody Mad’ rapper doesn’t seem mad at all these days, thanks to his relationship with reality star Malika Haqq. O.T. wrote a super deep open letter to his love on Instagram explaining how God told him to love the Kardashian bestie FOREVA. He wrote,

Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.

As cuffing season quickly approaches, guys may want to take some notes.