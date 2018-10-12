O.T. Genasis’ Love For Malika Haqq’s Coco Is No Longer On The Low-Low Thanks To THIS Open Letter
Whoever said gangstas can’t have feelings must’ve missed O.T. Genasis‘ Instagram lately.
The ‘Everybody Mad’ rapper doesn’t seem mad at all these days, thanks to his relationship with reality star Malika Haqq. O.T. wrote a super deep open letter to his love on Instagram explaining how God told him to love the Kardashian bestie FOREVA. He wrote,
Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.
View this post on Instagram
My Open Love Letter, To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it. Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.. God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing. This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you I LOVE YOU. @forevermalika ❤️
As cuffing season quickly approaches, guys may want to take some notes.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.