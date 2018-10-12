Key To The Streets: Magic Johnson Presented With Key To The City Of Las Vegas At Lakers’ Preseason Game

- By Bossip Staff

(Photographed by A Turner Archives #Arnold Turner)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed Oct. 10 the official “Magic Johnson Day “and presented him with a Key to the City in front of generations of fans during a special half-time ceremony at Los Angeles LAKERS vs GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS exhibition game.  The game and ceremony were held at T-Mobile arena, with fans, friends, and family happy to witness him receiving the honor.  Congratulations, Magic!
