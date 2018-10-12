Some Strange Underage Swirl: Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Whoopi Goldberg Offered Him A Future Cake Smashing Session When He Was A Tender Teen

Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Racy Convo With Whoopi Goldberg From 30 Years Ago

Neil Patrick Harris joined the panel at “The View” Wednesday and he actually slightly put Whoopi Goldberg on blast, jokingly, by telling the hosts about his experience working with her on “Clara’s Heart” in 1988.

Whoopi kind of kicked things off by laughing at one of Harris’ stories about his twins, saying:

“I’m laughing because I remember you at that age.”

That lead to Harris’ perfect segue.

“You know, I did my first movie ever with Whoopi Goldberg. A movie called ‘Clara’s Heart,’” Harris said. “She told me, I was 15, 16 years old, she told me on my last day of shooting that in 10 years’ time she was going to have sex with me,” he said.

Whoopi didn’t even bother to deny the exchange, admitting: “I might’ve!” She went on to add, “He had many questions as a kid, so I said, ‘Listen, wait 10 years, and I’ll take you through it.’ In those days, you could actually have some fun like that. You can’t do that now. People get very upset now.”

This had to have been 30 years ago! But Harris said his experience doesn’t fit the #MeToo profile stating that he wasn’t offended by Goldberg’s comments and suggesting that he’s STILL looking forward to their “session.”