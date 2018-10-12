Owwwww! Birthday Girl Bardi Drops Down And Puts Them Cakes On Offset At Quavo’s Release Party

Cardi B Has A Wild Birthday Night In L.A. With Offset And His Migos Bandmates

It’s safe to say that Cardi B THOROUGHLY enjoyed her birthday! Belcalis was photographed dancing it up with her hubby Offset at the Los Angeles release party for Quavo’s new project Huncho Reality. The Bronx bombshell let it all hang out in a head to toe cheetah print fit…

She posted the look on her Instagram, with the caption “26”.

View this post on Instagram 26 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 11, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

Cardi B’s accomplished so much at such a young age… AND she’s also a wife and mom already.

Gotta love how she’s basically the fourth Migos member.

Cardi shared a gang of videos on her Instagram story featuring herself and her QC family. She wasn’t shy about kissing it up with Offset on camera either!

