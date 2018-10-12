Michigan Man Shoots At Black Teen Who Rang His Doorbell Asking For Directions To School [Video]

On April 12, 14-year old Brennan Walker missed his bus to school and decided to ask a neighbor for help with directions.

According to reports, Walker decided to walk up to the front porch of 53-year old Jeffrey Zeigler’s home in Rochester Hills, Michigan and footage shows the teen scurrying away a few moments later after Zeigler came out with a shotgun and fired two shots at him.

Zeigler, who is currently on trial for the incident, said in court that he wanted to fire more up in the air, but it was slippery. He added that it wasn’t until he watched the surveillance video that he realized the person who came to his porch was a 14-year-old boy.

However, his wife’s testimony had a slightly different tone:

“I saw a black person standing at my door and I screamed at him and I asked him what he was doing there. He tells me that he is going to school and at that point he approaches the door, forward momentum, comes forward, opens the screen door, and puts his hand on the door handle again, as though he’s coming into my house.”

Zeigler, a retired firefighter, was charged with assault with intent to murder, which could lead to life in prison.