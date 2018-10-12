K Camp Announces New Album & Drops A Visual For “Can’t Go Home” [Video]

K Camp Drops Video For “Can’t Go Home” Ahead Of New Album

K Camp has just announced the upcoming release of his album, RARE Sound. Named after his record label, the project marks the artist’s comeback after K Camp announced his freedom from a previous record deal. The album features guest appearances from Lil Durk, Wiz Khalifa, UnoTheActivist, Nessly, along with RARE Sound’s own TrueStory Gee and GENIUS.

This exciting album announcement is accompanied by the release of the video for K Camp’s new single, “Can’t Go Home” featuring GENIUS. This track is the first single from the upcoming project and it shows why BET praised the rapper as “one of the South’s most consistent artists.”

Check out the BRUME directed music video below.