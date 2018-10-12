Watch Aaliyah Jay Redo Eva Marcille’s Iconic ‘ANTM’ Spider Photo Into A Spooky Halloween Look [Video]

Aaliyah Jay’s ANTM Inspired ‘3D Spider’ Halloween Look

If you need more Halloween inspiration, we have some right here for you. Talented makeup artist Aaliyah Jay said she inspired by Eva Marcille’s famous spider photo shoot (remember she cried becuase she was so scared????).

“I was super inspired by the ICONIC photo @evamarcille took on @tyrabanks@antmvh1 … I actually had a fake spider to put on my hand to recreate the photo but I decided to just draw one on my face as a Halloween tutorial 🤷🏽‍♀️😊 Thanks for always inspiring me”

Press play to see how she did it.