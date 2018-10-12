New Movie: Check Out Trailer For “Running Out Of Time” Starring Tasha Smith And RonReaco Lee

Tasha Smith And RonReaco Lee Starring In Chris Stokes’ “RUNNING OUT OF TIME”

Brenda Harper (Tasha Smith) recently suffered the loss of her husband from a sudden death.

Newly widowed, taking care of her teenage daughter and ailing mother (Telma Hopkins), Brenda is the sole beneficiary of her husband’s assets, which include millions of dollars, property, and most importantly, a secret file that she has yet to discover. Brenda finds out from her husband’s closest friend, Cain (RonReaco Lee) that the file is hidden inside their home, so they think, when they are all taken hostage at Brenda’s Summer home by two masked men, who are now threatening to kill them all one by one if they don’t turn over the file. Having no answers, Brenda, her daughter, mother and Cain are tied up and held hostage until these masked men get what they want. With time running out, Brenda has to do whatever she can to ensure her family’s survival and fight for their lives.

The film premieres on BET on Nov. 17 and then goes to digital/VOD on Nov. 19. The film is directed by Chris Stokes and co-written with Marques Houston! Will you guys be tuned in? Don’t miss this premiere, the suspense got us SHOOK!