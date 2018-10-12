Mo Money: 50 Cent Signs An Overall Deal With Starz That Could Be Worth Up To $150 Million

50 Cent Signs A Huge Overall Deal With Starz

50 Cent continues to secure his spot as a legend in the industry.

On October 11, the folks over at Variety reported that 50 had signed a four-year overall deal with Starz, the production company that has been producing the hit TV series Power with Mr. Cent since 2014. According to the publication, the deal could be worth as much as $150 million.

The new deal will see 50 Cent work through G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. to develop “scripted and unscripted content” for the Lionsgate-owned company. The deal includes a three-series commitment and gives him complete access to all of Starz’s platforms.

While speaking on the matter, the rapper and mogul made it clear he’s excited about the deal, which also grants him a say in “the merchandising and licensing of brands and content developed by G-Unit.”

“When I sat down with Chris [Albrecht, Starz CEO] and walked him through my plans for G-Unit Film & Television going forward, he let me know I was essentially requesting the biggest deal in premium cable history,” said the G-Unit boss. “I am excited to announce that we’ve made that partnership between myself, G-Unit Film & Television and Starz/Lionsgate and we will continue our proven track record of breaking records and delivering unique content for audiences around the world … Get The Strap.”

This news comes almost 1 year after it was reported that 50 had signed an eight-figure deal with Starz. As of now, it’s unclear whether or not this deal is related to the one he signed recently–but either way, he’s making bank.

Check out what 50 had to say about the new deal via his Instagram page following the story going public.