Call Valarie: Amy Winehouse Hologram Set To Tour In 2019 And Fans Are LIVID

Amy Winehouse Hologram Will Tour In 2019

First Tupac, then Ol’ Dirty Bastard, now Amy Winehouse joins the ranks of deceased celebs who’ve been turned into holograms.

Just seven years after the singer’s death, Base Hologram has announced a partnership with the Winehouse estate to produce a concert tour to celebrate her legacy. The company released a statement about the upcoming tour saying:

“Utilizing new state-of-the-art proprietary technology, the production will launch towards the end of 2019. Featuring digitally remastered arrangements of her classics, the hologram will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.”

We’re excited to announce that we’re partnering with the family of GRAMMY Award-winning artist @amywinehouse to celebrate her legacy. This worldwide hologram tour, set to start in late 2019, will raise funds and awareness for @AmysFoundation! 🎙 https://t.co/K0CIPH6Tty pic.twitter.com/GyR0ygyPEc — BASE Hologram (@BASEHologram) October 11, 2018

But most of the die-hard Winehouse stans aren’t here for it.

Phew, they didn't exploit Amy Winehouse enough while she was alive https://t.co/VPJy94qDUW — rick (@rickburin) October 12, 2018

Mitch Winehouse works hard to maintain his spot on the list of the world’s worst humans. https://t.co/77RfYkRrmc — Tiffany (@MsFlowersTweets) October 11, 2018

Ok so I think Amy Winehouse was great, & I bet her live show was 💯. But this is a hologram. I can't help but wonder what she'd think about this. I would be furious. Instead of a hologram, we could, ya know, put living artists on the road & cultivate actual live music. https://t.co/wcIuNGiZ1D — audrey witch hunt (@dj_ewi) October 12, 2018

Tupac at Coachella was groundbreaking — but is it too soon for Hologram Amy?