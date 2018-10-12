Call Valarie: Amy Winehouse Hologram Set To Tour In 2019 And Fans Are LIVID
- By Bossip Staff
Amy Winehouse Hologram Will Tour In 2019
First Tupac, then Ol’ Dirty Bastard, now Amy Winehouse joins the ranks of deceased celebs who’ve been turned into holograms.
Just seven years after the singer’s death, Base Hologram has announced a partnership with the Winehouse estate to produce a concert tour to celebrate her legacy. The company released a statement about the upcoming tour saying:
“Utilizing new state-of-the-art proprietary technology, the production will launch towards the end of 2019. Featuring digitally remastered arrangements of her classics, the hologram will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.”
But most of the die-hard Winehouse stans aren’t here for it.
Tupac at Coachella was groundbreaking — but is it too soon for Hologram Amy?
