Double Dribble?! Did Andre Drummond Impregnate Two InstaModels At The Same Time?
Andre Drummond Accused Of Fathering Two Children With Two Women At Once
A Detroit Pistons baller is facing rumors that he’s expecting two babies with two different women at the exact same time.
Andre Drummond has been the subject of side-eyes this week when SportsGossip broke a story claiming that Andre’s most recent girlfriend Elizabeth Costadoni….
was pregnant amid rumors that another woman involved with the baller, Abigail Russo, is expecting.
A “source” told SportsGossip that Andre was dating Elizabeth, got her pregnant, broke up with her and then dated Abigail who’s now allegedly expecting too.
They also pointed to a post from Elizabeth of her Ultrasound captioned, “Gods timing can be very confusing at times but He always has a plan” that might hint at trouble in paradise.
All of the while the rumor’s been out, Andre’s been catching hell from people who believe he’s got two babies on the way with two people—–but is it true?!
Andre contacted SportsGossip and gave them proof that he’s NOT the father of another of another woman’s baby, but didn’t speak on the alleged kids with Elizabeth Costadoni and Abigail Russo.
After the initial story broke about the alleged double pregnancies, a third story surfaced from a woman claiming that Drummond’s a deadbeat dad. The baller apparently took a DNA test and provided it to the website to clear his name.
“Drummond saw the post and asked us to take it down. He provided a court document that says he’s not the father. “
He’s yet to address the other rumor however and is continuing to tweet his usual motivational posts on social media posts.
What do YOU think about the Andre Drummond rumors??? Can’t be true, right?
