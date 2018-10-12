The Rewind: Not Even Tiffany Haddish Can Fix This Venomous Situation! [Video]

The Rewind Ep. 9

On the latest episode of “The Rewind”, hosts Landon and DJ Franchise are once again breaking down the biggest hot topics of the week. Not even Tiffany Haddish can fix this venomous situation!

A new divisive comedy gets the vote from critics, T.I.’s new LP “Dime Trap” leaves fans wanting more & more, and Venom leaves some audiences stung!

Watch The Rewind above!