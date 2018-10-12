Peddling Imposter? Fans Call Foul On “Women’s Activist” Vic Mensa Over His Abusive Relationship History

Fans Call Out “Woman’s Activist” Vic Mensa For Abusing A Woman Himself

Chicago reppin’ rapper Vic Mensa is catching slack after he stood up for women in abusive relationships. Folks are saying he’s a whole hypocrite for bashing later rapper XXXtentacion during a freestyle at a recent taping of the Bet Hip Hop awards because HE TOO abused a woman.

To rewind, XXXtentacion faced domestic violence charges before he passed away, and his fans believe he was on his way to reforming. XXX fans did not like that Vic tried to diss him posthumously, while his mother was present. Vic made a video to address backlash, saying GTFOH to stans. BUT, here’s the thing…Vic has admitted to “choking out” his ex-gf after she confronted for cheating. He wrote an entire song about it.

Vic dated Natalie Wright for a few years, according to this Breakfast Club interview. At the 16:25 mark, Vic talks about abusing her and breaking up to “stop” their cycle. He admits to choking her two years before they split.

Because Vic admitted to assaulting his ex-girl, although he was never arrested, some fans believe Vic is disingenuous and only using this “voice” to peddle to women and folks online.

i love vic mensa, hes extremely informed, understands intersectionality &is an incredible activist but something about this doesnt sit right with me. hes profited off of abusing his girlfriend by using it as a line in a song. feels weird to have him be the one speaking on this https://t.co/F0p7WgeRzf — rat 🕸🐀👻 (@maddydamm) October 10, 2018

