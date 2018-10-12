Kehlani Announces She’s Four Months Pregnant With A ‘Sweet Sexy Savage’ Seed

Kehlani Announces That She’s Four Months Pregnant

Much to the surprise of literally everyone on the internet, Kehlani announced today that she is four months pregnant!

The singer took to her social media pages to announce the good news, along with a long heartfelt caption about how much she’s looking to motherhood.

Within her sweet post, the Oakland native reveals that she’s had a hard time hiding her pregnancy since she’s always so open with her fans–but that doesn’t mean she’s revealing who the “best friend” is that she’s having the baby with.

“i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all… my partnership with my very best friend, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually… the little pumpkin! ” Kehlani wrote.

So who’s the father….or mother??? Kehlani has talked in the past about identifying as queer, so maybe she’s taking this journey with a lady lover? Or could she mean her “best friend” Kyrie Irving?

She did tweet that the baby is with “the only man on earth i trust,” but that’s the only real clue we’ve gotten so far. She also said that she “hasn’t even hid [her] partnership” via Instastories, so it looks like the answer of who her baby daddy is should be reveal-able by stalking her social media.

i have a daughter. me. i. me! kehlani! i have a mini on the way. my partner is my best friend and quite frankly the only man on earth i trust. we are SO READY FOR U MIJA!!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018

Congratulations to Kehlani and her impending lil pumpkin! Read her heartfelt Instagram post below along with a few baby bump pics!