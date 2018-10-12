Kehlani Announces She’s Four Months Pregnant With A ‘Sweet Sexy Savage’ Seed
Kehlani Announces That She’s Four Months Pregnant
Much to the surprise of literally everyone on the internet, Kehlani announced today that she is four months pregnant!
The singer took to her social media pages to announce the good news, along with a long heartfelt caption about how much she’s looking to motherhood.
Within her sweet post, the Oakland native reveals that she’s had a hard time hiding her pregnancy since she’s always so open with her fans–but that doesn’t mean she’s revealing who the “best friend” is that she’s having the baby with.
“i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all… my partnership with my very best friend, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually… the little pumpkin! ” Kehlani wrote.
So who’s the father….or mother??? Kehlani has talked in the past about identifying as queer, so maybe she’s taking this journey with a lady lover? Or could she mean her “best friend” Kyrie Irving?
She did tweet that the baby is with “the only man on earth i trust,” but that’s the only real clue we’ve gotten so far. She also said that she “hasn’t even hid [her] partnership” via Instastories, so it looks like the answer of who her baby daddy is should be reveal-able by stalking her social media.
Congratulations to Kehlani and her impending lil pumpkin! Read her heartfelt Instagram post below along with a few baby bump pics!
View this post on Instagram
i’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments… this was the HARDEST to hide. if you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus . i am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (i’ll tell that story when it’s time). i knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy. i am so proud to have received you. i cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment. i am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should. i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all… my partnership with my very best friend and lover, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually… the little pumpkin! i am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO 🌸🦋😍 we’re so ready for you mija!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.