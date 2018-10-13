Kanye’s Krew Allegedly Thinks He’s “Completely Unhinged” And They’re Begging Him To Take His Damn Medicine And STFU

Kanye West’s Inner Circle Begs Him To Take His Medicine

Unless you live under a rock, you’re already aware that Kanye is on one out here…again. The rapper is admittedly off his meds and back in full “superhero alien” mode, which likely explains that stream of consciousness rant he performed at the White House on Thursday and his ‘keynote address’ given at a Georgetown Apple Store.

If you’ll recall, Kanye even completely denied that he suffered from bipolar disorder at all while in the oval office. He claimed in instead that he was misdiagnosed and was suffering from “extreme sleep deprivation” instead — paired with an odd concern that it may cause Alzheimer’s disease and dementia later in his life.

A source tells People that folks in ‘Ye’s inner circle “are telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense.” But it’s falling on deaf ears as it is, and now that he’s being so “validated” in the media, there’s even less likelihood of him listening.

To top it all off, the family is supposedly at their wits’ end, and fear that Trump entertaining his rants in a formal White House meeting is only going to validate his antics in his mind from here on out.

“Now he’s in the Oval Office, and he’s doing the same rant, and that’s going to validate his rants. No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”

This tidbit gives even more credence to the suspicions that Kimmy is off to the side finding a tactful way to tiptoe out of the relationship. It sounds as if Kim and the rest of the Kardashians are teetering on the edge of fed up:

“The entire family is at the end of their ropes, and stuff like this won’t help. They’re trying to help him get things where they should be, and it’s going to be that much harder now. It’s a sad day.”

WELP Do you think anyone will be able to reign Kanye in at this point?

