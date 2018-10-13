Posthumously Purple & Petty: Prince’s Estate Tells Donald Trump To Immediatley Stop Playing “Purple Rain” At His Rallies

Prince’s Estate Tells Trump To Stop Bumping His Music

According to The Blast, the estate for Prince does not want to be associated with the Trump administration in any shape, form or fashion.

Prince’s half-brother took to Twitter and posted, “The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately.”

A formal rep for the estate confirmed that a request had been made to the White House to discontinue playing any of his music. Its been reported that Trump has been playing the song at most of his rallies all over the south of the United States.