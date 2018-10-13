Jesus Be A Delayed Flight: Judge Threatens To Lock Tekashi 6ix9ine Up If He Misses Next Court Date
A Brooklyn Judge Threatens To Lock Up Tekashi 6ix9ine If He Misses Next Court Date
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s better get serious about his legal issues.
According to PageSix, The rainbow-hair rapper skipped out on a court date this past Wednesday, causing the Brooklyn judge to threaten to have him locked up the next time he decides to miss a scheduled appearance.
Judge Edwin Novillo told Tekasji’s legal team “Counselor, if your client is not here on Tuesday, there’ll be a bench warrant.”
The judge’s patience with Tekashi because the rapper has now missed two appearances in the past couple of months. The first for an alleged cop-assault case at JFK Airport on July 11 in NYC and he also skipped a court date over the summer after he was kidnapped and robbed.
6ix9ine’s management attributes the mishaps to being overseas and missing flights, prosecutors urge him to book earlier accommodations.
