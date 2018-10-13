When That Hotline Bling: An “Abuse Hotline” Was Set Up By The Parents Of One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims To Empower Others

R. Kelly’s Alleged Abuse Victim’s Parents Create “R. Kelly Abuse Hotline”

It seems like the parents of one of R. Kelly’s alleged victims are deciding to take matters into their own hands.

Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, the parents of Jocelyn Savage, who have accused the singer of holding their daughter hostage-have reportedly created an “abuse hotline” for other victims like their daughter who claim they have been victimized by Kelly.

According to Vibe, the hotline was set up after the Savages were contacted by over 80 women or their parents claiming that they have also unwillingly had sexual/violent interactions with R. Kelly from over the years. Savage’s mother has been screening messages left on the hotline to filter out prank calls and documenting the more serious offenses.