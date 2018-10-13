You Feeling It? Check Out Kodak Black’s New One “ZeZe,” Feat. Travis Scott And Offset [Listen]
- By Bossip Staff
This one got popular long before its release thanks to a little meme of Kodak, Offset, and Travis bobbing their heads to this in unison:
View this post on Instagram
Are you feeling it?
