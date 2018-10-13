Drake Breaks Down His Side Of The Pusha T Beef & What Kanye Did To Set It All Off

Drake Candidly Talks About How Kanye Hurt Him During The Pusha T Beef

If you haven’t seen Friday night’s episode of HBO’s The Shop, there’s a whole lot to catch up on.

Following some light-hearted business talk with athletes Ben Simmons, Victor Oladipo, Mo Bamba, and Elena Delle Donne, LeBron James welcomed none other than Drizzy Drake into the barber shop, and that’s when things got really real.

Drake did not hold back during the conversation with his big brother Bron as he spoke about the relationship he has with his parents, how he feels about the mother of his child, along with eventually leaving the rap game. But the highlight of the night was the last topic of conversation, when the 6 God discussed his laundry list of issues with Kanye West.

Drake claims that the two rappers connected in the studio prior to the release of their respective albums, Scorpion and Ye. Kanye supposedly pressured Drake to reveal details about his then-upcoming project, which he describes as being about 60 percent done at the time. Drake obliged, and according to the Toronto native, that’s where things started going downhill–unbeknownst to him.

“He sold me on this whole speech of like…I wanna be Quincy Jones and help you, but in order to do that, you’ve gotta be transparent with me. And you gotta play me your music, and you gotta tell me when you’re dropping…'” Drake recalled. “And so I was in the studio, guess we all kind of felt a genuine vibe from it. So I play him my music, and I told him when I was dropping.”

He then told LeBron that he accepted the invitation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, unaware that Kanye was working on an album of his own. Drake said that his producer, Noah “40” Shebib, went to Wyoming early before calling Drizzy to report that “something’s off” with Kanye, also revealing that Ye had an album in the works even though he told Drake he just wanted to give him beats.

According to Aubrey, all Kanye gave him was the “Lift Yourself” beat, and the rest of their time in Wyoming was spent working on the Chicago rapper’s album–even though he initially told Drake he wasn’t dropping til October or November.

During his time in the midwest, Drake played “March 14” for Kanye and even showed him a picture of his then-secret son. “I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation.”

The day after the former collaborators spoke about Drake’s family issues, he woke to find details of their discussion on the internet.

He explained the whole series of events in detail, saying: “I wake up, and all these dates are out. Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up now to this text from him, passive like, ‘Yo, I love you brother,'” he recalled. “‘Lift Yourself’ comes out with him just talking nonsense. Oh this guy’s trolling me. This was like a manipulative, like, ‘I wanna break you’ thing. So I said alright. I’m gonna go back to distancing myself again. I know what this is. Then, the first album drops. And of course, there’s a diss song toward me that you produced, that’s talking about writing? I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you’re dissing me. So I’m like, man, this is dark.”

The rapper continues to talk about the diss track from Pusha, saying, ” I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. I understand that. Even that, I was like, OK. The mom and dad thing, whatever. You don’t even know my family. But imma tell you, wishing death on my friend that has MS… I study rap battles for a living. Now when you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, that passed away, that really sent me to a place where I just believed then, and believe now, that there’s just a price that you have to pay for that…someone’s gonna f**king punch you in the fucking face…I didn’t wanna further your reputation or your career by rapping back at you and having this exchange.”

Drizzy also explained why he didn’t drop his response, which he says was ready to go. “I got home and I just listened back to it, and I was like, man, this is not something I ever wanna be remembered for.”

So there you have it. Drake confided in Kanye and next thing you know, his business was all out on the internet. Looks like it’ll be a long time before we ever see a collaboration between him and Kanye again, if ever.