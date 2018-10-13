Is That Yo Bish? T.I. Puts Some Dope Boy D*** Off In Lookalike Melania Trump’s Life In New ‘Dime Trap’ Promo

T.I. Seduces Naked Melania Trump Lookalike In ‘Dime Trap’ Promo

We’ve seen celebrities troll Donald Trump in various ways over the years. Most of them involve some sort of violence against the President, see Kathy Griffin’s decapitation “art” and Snoop Dogg’s music video depicting the POTUS’ murder. These are the type of trollings that get you a not-so-nice visit from the Secret Service.

T.I. took a much different troll approach that is much more disrespectful and less likely to upset Donald’s bodyguards.

In a new Instagram video that The King posted yesterday, T.I. simply took Donald’s wife (or a facsimile thereof) and had her butt-a$$ naked in the oval office lookin’ like she’s ready to give him some of that First Lady box.

Wonder will Donnie attack Tip on Twitter over this.