Who’s The Daddy? Meet The Mystery Man That Fathered Kehlani’s Surprise Seed

- By Bossip Staff
Meet Kehlani’s Boyfriend/Baby’s Father Javie Young-White

Kehlani shocked fans yesterday when she let the bomb drop that she is four months pregnant with a baby girl. The singer remained mum on exactly who the child’s father was, but only explained that it was her best friend and the only man on eath she trusts. This led several to assume it was her ex Kyrie Irving, since he claimed her as his best friend a few months back…but those folks were WRONG.

As it turns out, the papa in question is Kehlani’s Guitarist Javie Young-White. The singer made it clear that her baby daddy boo had been in our faces the entire time…and she certainly hasn’t been shy about posting up with him on social media.

View this post on Instagram

beans ❣️

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on

Kehlani called in to Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio yesterday evening and further clarified her relationship with Javie and her impending motherhood, saying that she and her partner (who she didn’t name at the time) had planned to conceive their child. She also feels that he understands her better than any man ever has since he is a bisexual man himself.

Another fun fact, Javie is also the brother of comedian and new Daily Show correspondent, Jaboukie Young-White. And he seems ELATED to be becoming an uncle to Kehlani’s lil rockstar daughter:

Speaking of elation, Javie had some thoughts to share about impending fatherhood with his bestie (and boss):

Hit the flip for more of Javie’s thoughts on fatherhood and some pics of the bisexual boo-thang who stole Kehlani’s sweet sexy savage lil heart…

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

View this post on Instagram

sensei

A post shared by javie (@jyoungwhite) on

View this post on Instagram

songs for you 📷: @_718s

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on

Get a closer look at Javie after the jump…

View this post on Instagram

happy pride.

A post shared by javie (@jyoungwhite) on

View this post on Instagram

hope i’m not different..

A post shared by javie (@jyoungwhite) on

View this post on Instagram

love on the surface 📸: @_718s

A post shared by javie (@jyoungwhite) on

    View this post on Instagram

    happy 2018. energy crazy right now lol

    A post shared by javie (@jyoungwhite) on

