Who’s The Daddy? Meet The Mystery Man That Fathered Kehlani’s Surprise Seed

Meet Kehlani’s Boyfriend/Baby’s Father Javie Young-White

Kehlani shocked fans yesterday when she let the bomb drop that she is four months pregnant with a baby girl. The singer remained mum on exactly who the child’s father was, but only explained that it was her best friend and the only man on eath she trusts. This led several to assume it was her ex Kyrie Irving, since he claimed her as his best friend a few months back…but those folks were WRONG.

As it turns out, the papa in question is Kehlani’s Guitarist Javie Young-White. The singer made it clear that her baby daddy boo had been in our faces the entire time…and she certainly hasn’t been shy about posting up with him on social media.

Kehlani called in to Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio yesterday evening and further clarified her relationship with Javie and her impending motherhood, saying that she and her partner (who she didn’t name at the time) had planned to conceive their child. She also feels that he understands her better than any man ever has since he is a bisexual man himself.

Another fun fact, Javie is also the brother of comedian and new Daily Show correspondent, Jaboukie Young-White. And he seems ELATED to be becoming an uncle to Kehlani’s lil rockstar daughter:

Speaking of elation, Javie had some thoughts to share about impending fatherhood with his bestie (and boss):

my baby mama harder than ALL of you niggas — javie (@jyoungwhite) October 13, 2018

