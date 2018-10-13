Stormy Who? Melania Trump Brushes Off Stories Of Donald’s Cheating — “It’s Gossip” [Video]

FLOTUS Speaks: Melania Trump Addresses Allegations Her Husband Is A Cheater

First Lady Melania Trump is finally answering questions about her husband’s alleged affairs, and she said his alleged cheating was not her “concern and focus.” Mmkay!!! Just recently, Stormy Daniels was on late night tv, demonstrating how she spanked Melania’s hubby, but that doesn’t bother her — at all.

“I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like ti speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip, but I understand gossip sells the magazine.”

Melania does admit she’s “been hurt”, but by the media, not her allegedly cheating husband.

Thoughts?