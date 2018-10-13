WTF: 11 Baby Corpses Found Hidden In The Ceiling Of A Detroit Funeral Home

Construction workers were on site of a former funeral home in Michigan when they shockingly found 11 infant corpses hidden in the ceiling.

According to the Detroit News, eight of the baby bodies were stored in a cardboard box and three were found in separate garbage bags that were stuffed into one casket. Detective Lt. Brian Bowser told reporters that state officials had received an anonymous letter in the mail Friday, informing them that the infant bodies were hidden inside.

“The letter detailed the existence of human remains inside the funeral home.They were met here by the current owner who admitted them entry. They went to the location described in the letter and located a couple boxes. One box and one small casket. They were kind of hidden away. It’s just the callousness of the operators, the owners, the employees of the funeral home.”

DPD Lt. Detective Brian Bowser says they recovered bodies of 11 stillborns improperly stowed in a “hidden false ceiling between the first and second floor of the funeral home” after an anonymous letter was sent to LARA Friday. @detroitnews pic.twitter.com/unqxCanety — Sarah Rahal (@SarahRahal_) October 13, 2018

However, Jameca LaJoyce Boone, the manager of Cantrell Funeral Home, told reporters,

“I didn’t know anything about that,” she told The Detroit News. “I really don’t know how that could even have happened. I don’t know how long that’s been going on there… it’s very unfortunate and they definitely need to find out who put them there.

State officials shut down the funeral home back in April after inspectors found decomposing remains and “deplorable conditions. The Wayne County medical examiner’s office will notify families of the deceased babies immediately.