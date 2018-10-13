Andre 3000 Takes It To Space In The New Trailer For ‘High Life’ [Video]

High Life is already making the rounds at film festivals and is expected to be released in 2019 via experienced indie hitmakers A24.
Check out the trailer below.
Andre 3000 is a man of many talents, but more recently, he’s mostly just been a man of mystery (Well, besides everyone in New York finding him and taking pictures with the star every other day).
Luckily for all the Dre fans out there, he’s got a new project in the works, and the trailer for his upcoming film was just released.
In the extremely tense new trailer, a voice-over explains the plot of the film. 3 Stacks —along with co-stars Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche — is part of a celestial convict crew. Their primary mission throughout the film is to see if it is possible to harvest the energy of a black hole.
