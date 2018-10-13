Andre 3000 Takes It To Space In The New Trailer For ‘High Life’ [Video]

Andre 3000 Appears In The New Trailer For High Life

Andre 3000 is a man of many talents, but more recently, he’s mostly just been a man of mystery (Well, besides everyone in New York finding him and taking pictures with the star every other day).

Luckily for all the Dre fans out there, he’s got a new project in the works, and the trailer for his upcoming film was just released.

In the extremely tense new trailer, a voice-over explains the plot of the film. 3 Stacks —along with co-stars Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche — is part of a celestial convict crew. Their primary mission throughout the film is to see if it is possible to harvest the energy of a black hole.